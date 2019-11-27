Kangana Ranaut aces Bharatnatyam moves like Jayalalitha for Thalaivi, sister Rangoli shares BTS video

Image Source : TWITTER Kangana Ranaut aces Bharatnatyam moves like Jayalalitha for Thalaivi

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has impressed the viewers with the first look of her upcoming film Thalaivi. The actress has stepped into the shoes of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa for the biopic and has already unveiled the teaser. After giving a sneak peek into her transformation, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel took to twitter to give an insight into the actress’ preparations for the role. She shared a BTS video of Kangana in which she can be seen acing Bharatnatyam dance.

Rangoli captioned the video saying, “Beyond the fake glamour of showbiz this is what an artist workshop looks like, blood or sweat on battle field, various languages and accents or hours of practice to perfect one step... there is one truth to acting dissolution and SKILL.” While she shared the dance video, she muted the song as she didn’t want to unveil the unreleased song from the film.

Beyond the fake glamour of showbiz this is what an artist workshop looks like, blood or sweat on battle field, various languages and accents or hours of practice to perfect one step... there is one truth to acting dissolution and SKILL 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gnVBaUAaFl — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 26, 2019

(Contd).... P.S sorry had to mute the video can’t relase the upcoming song 😬 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 26, 2019

On Saturday, Kangana Ranaut unveiled the teaser of Thalaivi which started a debate online. While like the look and found it a lookalike of the former Tamil Nadu, many also criticized the heavy prosthetics on Kangana’s face. The teaser gave a glimpse of Jayalalitha’s journey from “a superstar heroine” to “a revolutionary hero.” Watch the teaser here-

Soon after the teaser became fodder for memes and jokes, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli took to Twitter to bash the haters. She wrote, “Anyone who has got eyes can see the brilliance of prosthetic work baki samosa gang is there jo din ko raat aur raat ko din kehte hain, they are inconsequential.”

Anyone who has got eyes can see the brilliance of prosthetic work baki samosa gang is there jo din ko raat aur raat ko din kehte hain, they are inconsequential 😁🙏 https://t.co/WeCrPjYlAg — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 25, 2019

Kangana Ranaut’s team as well as sister Rangoli had given an insight into the whole process of her becoming Jayalalitha through many social media posts. Directed by Vijay, the makers roped in Jason Collins’s Studio in Los Angeles for Thalaivi. The film will hit the screens on June 26, 2020 and will released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

