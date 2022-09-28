Kangana Ranaut announces Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram from 'Emergency'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut and Satish Kaushik in Emergency

The Bollywood diva, Kangana Ranaut recently revealed the first look of Satish Kaushik from Emergency. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the poster. In the film, Satish will be seen essaying the role of the late defence minister Jagjivan Ram, who was also a freedom fighter while Kangana will essay the role of former Prime Minister, the late Indira Gandhi. In the movie, Kangana will be sharing the screen with Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, Milind Soman and others.

Sharing the poster featuring Satish's character in the film, Kangana Ranaut wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, “Last but not the least… Presenting the powerhouse of talent Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram in Emergency, popularly known as Babuji, he was one of the most revered politicians in the Indian political history”. Even the versatile actor Satish Kaushik too took to Instagram to share the look from the upcoming movie. He wrote in his caption, “Honoured to essay the role of Jagjivan Ram also known as Babuji, the most compassionate and the crusader of social justice in Kangana Ranaut directorial Emergency”.

Emergency revolves around the life of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In the upcoming drama, actor Shreyas Talpade will essay the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Anupam Kher will play Jayaprakash Narayan in the film. Mahima Chaudhry will be seen as a cultural activist and Indira Gandhi’s confidante Pupul Jayakar. Actor Milind Soman will essay the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The movie marks Kangana's first solo directorial. The actress has earlier revealed all the looks by sharing the posters of each character.

Billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India, the movie is written by Kangana. Ritesh Shah has penned the screenplay and dialogues of the film. A Manikarnika Films presentation, Emergency is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana. The team is presently filming the project.

