Kangana Ranaut's amusing response to paps saying 'darr lagta hai aapse' may confuse you | WATCH

Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday and the paparazzi interacted with her. Check out the viral video. 

Updated on: April 30, 2023 22:58 IST
Kangana Ranaut is one of the most successful actresses in showbiz. The actress is known for her exceptional acting skills. Apart from this, she is also known for her outspoken nature. She confidently expresses her thoughts and opinions. The actress often makes headlines due to her statements. On Sunday morning, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport, where she interacted with the paparazzi stationed there. What she said to the paparazzi caught the attention of netizens. The video is going viral. 

In the viral video, Kangana is seen walking towards the airport entrance gate while photographers capture her. She can be seen wearing a white saree and looking absolutely stunning. While Kangana said 'namaste' to the shutterbugs, one of them told her, "Aapse darr lagta hai (We are scared of you)." Kangana replied to this with a sarcastic laugh: "Lagna hi chahiye. Agar aap samjhdaar hai toh aapko lagna hi chahiye (You should. If you are smart, you should be scared of me)," the actress said. 

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, netizens flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Scared of what?" Another user wrote, "She stands for her statements." A third user wrote, "Queen for a reason." 

Earlier, when the actress was spotted at the airport in March, she was seen taking a dig at the paparazzi for being very smart and not asking anything about her statements on Karan Johar. In the clip, Kangana can be heard saying, "jab meri controversy hoti hai toh sab chillate hai. Ab questions kyu ni poochte? Baccha sab samaj rahi hu me. Kaafi chalak ho aap log (Everyone starts shouting at me when it is my controversy but why no one is asking questions now? I understand everything. You people are very clever)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana has a slew of projects in the pipeline, which include 'Emergency', 'Tejas', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda' and 'The Incarnation: Sita'. She also has 'Chandramukhi 2'.

