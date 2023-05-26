Kamal Haasan flexes his photography skills. See picture

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kamal Haasan flaunts his photography skills

Kamal Haasan is a man of many talents. Apart from acting, he is a celebrated writer, director, and producer. His latest post on Instagram proves he is a talented photographer too. Kamal Haasan posted a photo of himself as he held a camera. He was seen casually flexing his photography skills. He wrote in the caption, “Always moved by still life”.

Fans took to the comment section and mentioned they are waiting for him to don the director’s hat again. For the unversed, Kamal Haasan last directed the film Vishwaroopam 2 in 2019.

The superstar began his career as a child artist, at the age of six, in the 1960 Tamil film Kalathur Kannamma, bagging the President’s Gold Medal. He won the first of his four National Awards for his performance in the 1982 Tamil film, Moondram Pirai, which was remade three years later in Hindi as Sadma.

Over the years, he has distinguished himself as an actor, filmmaker, screenplay writer, playback singer, and TV host, working in not just Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam films, but also in the Hindi and Bengali industries. Recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan, Kamal Haasan is one of Indian cinema’s living legends.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan was last seen in the film 'Vikram," directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. He is currently shooting for his film 'Indian 2," which is directed by Shankar. The movie is scheduled for release at the end of this year, and it stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Kalidas Jayaram.

The actor is said to be starting work on his next project with director Mahesh Narayanan. The film's script is written by Kamal Haasan. The movie was reportedly said to be shelved; however, the director clarified that Kamal Haasan will finish the script work post 'Indian 2'.

