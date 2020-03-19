Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kalki Koechlin enjoys motherhood during quarantine, shares pic of daughter Sappho with her best friend

The coronavirus scare has created a major threat among every Indian. From famous celebrities to commoners, every Indian is keeping a check that they do not get exposed to the bad surroundings and people who are affected by the virus. Bollywood has stopped all the shootings and celebrities are spreading awareness to stay home so that nobody gets exposed to the pandemic coronavirus. Now, Kalki Koechlin, who turned mother to a baby girl on February 7 this year, is keeping social media abuzz with her pictures with the newborn.

On Thursday, the Sacred Games actress shared another adorable picture of her princess along with her best friend, which shows her gracefully embracing motherhood during the quarantine period.

"Best friends in isolation #love #family", Kalki captioned the picture. Take a look:

Sappho is Kalki's first child with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. She announced her pregnancy in September last year and had been regularly posting pictures with her baby bump.

On Valentine's Day this year, Kalki took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of Guy Hershberg holding Sappho. She captioned the post, "My Guy and my girl. Not much of a Hallmark consumer, but this Valentine's I'm feeling particularly gushy, for obvious reasons @guyhershberg I couldn't ask for more, you are always more..."

