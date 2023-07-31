Kajol reveals how Shah Rukh Khan had a 'frozen shoulder' after DDLJ photoshoot

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM, IMDB Kajol (left), DDLJ poster (right)

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the most popular Hindi films ever. The film gave all the success to its lead pair and both Shah Rukh and Kajol as Raj and Simran became a household name after the film's release. Success doesn't come easy, it comes to those who work very hard and dedicate everything to their passion in life. Did you know that Shah Rukh Khan, who is known to give more than 100 percent to his work, actually had a frozen shoulder after a photoshoot of one of DDLJ's popular posters?

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Kajol revealed that she was concerned about Shah Rukh when they shot for a photoshoot featuring SRK lifting Kajol on his shoulder. Kajol also said that Shah Rukh didn't make her feel heavy at all and the latter had a frozen shoulder after their photoshoot. In the poster, Shah Rukh can be seen wearing a leather jacket and a hat while Kajol wore orange-coloured traditional dress with heavy jewelry.

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan's films together

The duo has been paired together multiple times and their 'Jodi' is one of the most successful ones in Hindi cinema. They first worked together in Abbas Mustan's romantic thriller Baazigar. The film became one of the biggest hits in the early phase of Shah Rukh Khan's illustrious career. The two again came together for DDLJ, which also became an All-time Blockbuster. The superhit 'Jodi' then featured in Karan Arjun also starring Salman Khan and Mamta Kulkarni. Later, SRK and Kajol came together for Karan Johar's directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota in 1998 and created the same magic at the box office. Karan Johar again brought the duo together on the big screens in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name is Khan. The last time, Kajol and SRK worked together was Rohit Shetty's Dilwale.

