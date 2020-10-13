Kajal Aggarwal's fiance Gautam Kitchlu shares engagement picture. Actress comments

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KITCHLUG, THEKAJALFC Kajal Aggarwal's fiance Gautam Kitchlu shares engagement picture

Actress Kajal Aggarwal is all set to get married this month with Gautam Kitchlu. She already has her bachelorette and the pictures went viral on the internet. Now, Gautam has shared a sneak peek from the duo's engagement and it's too cute for words. In the picture, Kajal and Gautam can be seen flaunting big smiles. The actress is seen donning a lehenga with a statement neckpiece while Gautam was dressed in a simple kurta. It is said that the couple's engagement took place in August at Kajal’s residence.

Gautam shared the picture with an emoji which stands for endless love. Reacting to the picture, Kajal dropped a heart emoji. She also wrote, "Even this post reflects an element of design @kitchlug #mysuperaestheticfeyonce"

Kajal and Gautam are all set to be married on 30th October. The actress earlier announced her wedding on Instagram and wrote, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit.

I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support."

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar getting married in October? Find out who's the mystery man

According to a report in TOI, "The wedding and all the ceremonies associated with the big event will be a very, very intimate one. Both Kajal and Gautam want this to be an intimate affair and have restricted guests to just close family and friends. In fact, the grand wedding and other ceremonies will take place at her tastefully done Marine Drive home. Both of them are very careful about not putting any of their near and dear ones at risk during the pandemic."

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal made her debut with the 2004 drama "Kyun! Ho Gaya Na" before turning to south and gaining popularity with films like SS Rajamouli's Telugu blockbuster "Magadheera", "Darling", "Mr Perfect". She returned to Hindi films with Rohit Shetty's "Singham" in 2011 and went on to star in the Akshay Kumar-led ensemble, "Special 26".

She will be next seen in John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi starrer "Mumbai Saga", Kamal Haasan's "Indian 2" and "Paris Paris".

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage