Johnny Depp shares note as he fractures ankle ahead of his Hollywood Vampires show

Johnny Depp has suffered a "painful" ankle injury, the actor and his band Hollywood Vampires shared on Instagram. In a statement posted on his Instagram Stories, Depp said he has been advised to avoid "all activity for the moment". Johnny's statement read, "Dear friends, I am sorry to say that I have fractured my ankle, which is a drag!!! It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and Royal Albert Hall, it got worse rather than better. Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and so am sadly unable to travel at this time."

He also added, "To that end, the guys and I are very sorry to miss you in New Hampshire, Boston and New York but fear not, I promise we will bring an amazing show to all of you in Europe and bring our absolute best to the East Coast later this Summer and make it up to those who have paid for those shows!!! Again, sincerest apologies. All my love and respect- J.D. x.”

Depp’s rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires, which he is part of with Alice Cooper and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, said they will be rescheduling the upcoming three dates of their US tour and all tickets will be valid for the new dates. Taking to Twitter, Hollywood Vampires shared a note. It read, “We are sad to share that the Hollywood Vampires will be rescheduling our three US tour dates this coming week. Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel. He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe.”

The shows, originally set for May 30, May 31 and June 1 have been rescheduled for July 28, 29 and 30. The group will be performing in Boston; Manchester, New Hampshire and Bethel, New York. The news comes after Depp attended the 2023 Cannes Film Festival to promote his upcoming movie "Jeanne du Barry", his first feature project since winning a high-profile defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

