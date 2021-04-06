John Abraham says there was sense of casual callousness about his behaviour at start of his career

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JOHN ABRAHAM John Abraham

John Abraham has been in the industry for close to two decades now. He made his acting debut in 2003 with Jism and went on to give multiple commercial hits namely, Garam Masala (2005), Taxi No. 9211 (2006), Dostana (2008), New York (2009), Shootout at Wadala (2013), Madras Cafe (2013), Dishoom (2016), Parmanu (2018), Satyameva Jayate (2018) and Batla House (2019) among others. However, John still considers himself an actor who is yet to make it big in Bollywood.

He says that he is still "struggling" and "trying to make a mark" in the industry. "Honestly, at the risk of sounding humble -- which I don't want to -- I still believe I am struggling and trying to make a mark. I have told everyone on set that I am grateful to be on a film set. I have become more cognizant of it today than what I was back then," he told IANS.

The actor adds that he has grown a lot during these years in the industry.

"There was a sense of frivolity and a sense of casual callousness about my behaviour at the start of my career, where I wasn't scared of failure. Today, I am not scared but grateful for my journey. It teaches you a lot," he says.

The "Mumbai Saga" actor adds that he has been able to make it so far due to his conviction.

"Someone said only that I am the only model who has made it. But today, when I think about it, I think that's true and it's because of my choices and sense of self conviction. I only give myself a pat on my back and credit for where I have reached," he says.

On the work front, John was last seen in Mumbai Saga. He has a busy lineup ahead. He looks forward to the sequel of Milap Zaveri's Satyameva Jayate, where he will be seen in a double role alongside Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni in pivotal characters. He also has Attack with Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

Apart from these, he will be seen opposite Disha Patani in Ek Villain Returns and has Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathan.