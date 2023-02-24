John Abraham called Karan Johar 'Clannish' even before Kangana Ranaut's Nepotism Jibe| Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KWK John Abraham called Karan Johar clannish

Not just Kangana Ranaut but John Abraham had also called out Karan Johar for indulging in favoritism. Before Kangana called the filmmaker 'flag-bearer of nepotism' during a 2017 episode of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan, John had accused Karan of being 'clannish.' During season 3 of KWK, which aired in 2011, the Pathaan actor accused Karan, when he asked him, “who is the Khan of all seasons”. Now, the clip from the old episode of the chat show is making rounds on the internet.

The video features KJo asking John if he is “good in bed?” The actor promptly says that while he can’t rate himself, he thinks that he isn’t good as he breaks most of the beds. Hence, KJo calls him a “bed breaker.” Next, the filmmaker-host asked John, "Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh – according to you (who is) the Khan of all seasons?" To this, the actor had replied, "You are very clannish. Why are you so clannish? Why can't it be the Kumars or Devgns? Ajay Devgn has given the biggest hits."

Responding to this, Karan smiled and told John, "You are just causing confusion there; you are just being a brat. What do you mean I am clannish?" John had then said, "Of course, you are." Karan concluded the conversation by saying, “Thanks John for being the flag-bearer of the fraternity."

Sharing the video, Bolly Blinds N Gossip page on Reddit wrote, "John Abraham called KJo (Karan Johar), clannish! So, John said it much before Kangana did to KJo. (I am really finding John quite piquant in this interview) Season 3 Episode 18."

Kangana and Karan's clash

For the unversed, nepotism debate in Bollywood had started on the Koffee With Karan couch, after Kangana Ranaut had labelled Karan Johar the 'flag-bearer of nepotism', when she made an appearance on his chat show in 2017. She said, "In my biopic, if it is ever made, you will play this stereotypical Bollywood biggie who is very snooty and completely intolerant to outsiders and flag bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia. You will have a huge part to play in my biopic. I like the antagonist in you in my biopic." However, it turns out that Kangana had already had a face-off with Karan in 2010 when he questioned her about plastic surgery on air.

