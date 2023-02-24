Selfiee Movie Review: Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi's dull performances make it unbearable to watch

Selfiee Movie Review Photo:FILE IMAGE Movie Name: Selfiee

Critics Rating: 2 / 5

Release Date: Feb 24, 2023

Feb 24, 2023 Director: Raj Mehta

Genre: comedy-drama

Selfiee Movie Review: After Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Good Newwz, Raj Mehta's directorial Selfiee has failed to live up to the expectations of the audience. Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer narrates the story of superstar Vijay Kumar, played by Akshay and his affair with RTO Inspector Om Prakash Aggarwal, played by Emraan Hashmi. This film is inspired by the Malayalam movie Driving Licence, which released in 2019, however, it turned into a disaster. The film also features Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles.

Selfiee is about a superstar and a fan pitted against each other. RTO Inspector Om Prakash Agarwal, whose posting is in Bhopal, is a big fan of film star Vijay and is ready to go to any extent to meet him and just to take a selfie. He worships Vijay like a god and watches all his movies. One day when Vijay comes to Bhopal to shoot a movie, Om Prakash and his son Gappu went to meet him and take a selfie.

So, as destiny has it, Vijay Kumar needs a driving licence, which Om Prakash can provide easily, but there is a twist. He wants a selfie with his superstar and a small misunderstanding pits these two against each other. The battle of fan vs superstar flashes everywhere in the media. Will Emraan Hashmi get the selfie?

Not just the plot but the music aka remixes too failed to impress the audience. The storyline is very simple and disastrous. Selfiee lacks forceful jokes and has cheap humour, and repetitive satire. While for some parts, the comedy worked but soon you get bored. The worst thing about the film is Akshay and Emraan are not even trying to make the film bearable. The storm in a teacup unfolds through slow-motion sequences that lengthen the film.

Also, Akshay looks the same as in the previous films. Yes, Emraan has chosen different roles for himself in the last few films. And he has played his role well. The audience's faces light up whenever Abhimanyu Singh turns villain when he comes on the screen

Talking about the female leads, neither Om Prakash's wife Minty (Nushrratt Bharuccha) nor Vijay Kumar's partner Diana Penty had much to do in the film. They were not even given much screen time. The hottest figure in Selfiee has to be Mrunal Thakur.