John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal's throwback photos from a wedding are pure love

Talking about one of the low-key wedding affairs in the Bollywood industry, there have been many couples who have kept their personal life under wraps. One amongst those is Bollywood actor John Abraham who rarely makes public appearances with wife Priya Runchal however always has wonderful words for her. In these few rare occasions, the 'Satyamev Jayate' actor's wife took to social media to share a strip of throwback pictures from a wedding in which the couple can be seen standing next to each other along with other family members.

Priya who posts on Instagram on a very rare occasion shared the family photos on the photo-sharing application with a caption that read, "Fambam throwback at my cradle partners wedding." Have a look:

As soon as she posted the picture, it got attention from the fans who commented on it and wrote, "So sweet. Thank you for sharing.. Hope you and John Abraham are well. Take care x," "So lovely to see the whole family.. aunty looks gorgeous," "John looks adorable. Lots of love to the extended family. Hope everyone’s doing well."

Talking about his low-key wife, John told Mid-Day in an interview, "This is the way I like it. She is a private person. She finished her course from business school in London and was earlier in Los Angeles. She chooses to quietly do her work and I appreciate it."

The duo tied the knot in the year 2013 during a secret ceremony and the news became public only when the actor wished his fans on New Year by signing off as "John and Priya Abraham."

