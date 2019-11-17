John Abraham reacts to being stereotyped for patriotic films

John Abraham reacts to criticism for only doing patriotic films

Actor John Abraham is busy promoting his upcoming film Pagalpanti where the actor will be seen in a comic role after a long time. John Abraham has been stereotyped for doing only patriotic film. The actor has often been criticized for choosing only patriotic films and not experimenting with different types of film. The actor who was last seen in Batla House played the role of a cop in the film which was based on the Balta House encounters in Delhi. Talking about his choice of films the actor revealed the reason behind doing a particular type of film. Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actor opened about his choice of films.

John Abraham said, “A lot of people say Ayushmann makes the best choices in films. Fantastic choices, like Bala, Dream Girl, and others. But do you also know that the different kinds of films only go to Ayushmann today? So what I am saying is the patriotic film might just come to a Akshay or me, sometimes you don’t go to a film, it just comes to you. Akshay and me have had a laugh about this also. It doesn't affect us. I think it is great especially at the time when the feeling of being Indian is the highest.”

In Pagalpanti John teams up with Anees Bazmi after the 2015 release Welcome Back. Pagalpanti also stars Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Ileana Dcruz and Kriti Kharbanda. Meanwhile, John is also working on Satyamev Jayate 2 which will be a sequel to his super hit film Satyamev Jayate. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film will also mark the Divya Khosla Kumar's comeback to acting and she will be seen in a lead role after Abb Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo that released in 2004.