Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan's cozy chemistry in 'Bawaal' photoshoot sets internet on fire | Photos

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are busy promoting their upcoming film Bawaal. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is scheduled to premiere directly on OTT on July 21. The film is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari under the banners Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures respectively. Ahead of its release, the lead actors dropped a series of pictures from a new photoshoot. Fans were left impressed by their cozy chemistry.

Both Varun and Janhvi looked hot in the recently released black-and-white photos. While their on-screen sizzling chemistry has already been the talk of the town, these photos have set the internet on fire. Janhvi looked impressive in a little black strapless dress while Varun snuggles up in a cozy white vest. The actors also posed solo in a couple. Reacting to their photos, an Instagram user commented, "Slay... Oh my God!" Another added, "That chemistry!! (fire emojis)." Take a look:

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan on Tuesday (July 18) attended the screening of their movie Bawaal, held in Mumbai. Some of the biggest names in Bollywood attended the screening. Janhvi and Varun Dhawan's arrived with their respective families.

About Bawaal

Bawaal has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures. The film promises an intense love story of Ajay Dixit and Nisha against the backdrop of a war in Europe. It is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 21.

In a statement, Sajid Nadiadwala said Bawaal is a special film for him and is one of his most ambitious projects. "It has been an absolute joy to produce this film which has been directed by my most loved filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari with Varun and Janhvi giving their very best, in their first film together. I am very proud of Bawaal and I am thrilled to announce its worldwide premiere on Prime Video this July," the producer said.

