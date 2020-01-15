Jacqueline Fernandez, John Abraham share a hearty laugh on Attack sets. See photo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jacqueline Fernandez, John Abraham share a hearty laugh on Attack sets

After Housefull 2, Race 2, Dishoom, Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham have come together for their next film Attack. The duo has begun shooting for the same a week ago and now, Jacqueline ahs shared a heart-warming picture from the sets. The actress shared a photo in which John and she are seen sharing a hearty laugh on the sets of the film and wrote, “#attack back with the awesomest @thejohnabraham”

In the photo, John is seen sitting on a chair, sporting a white tee while Jacqueline looks like a diva in a black floral dress. Check out the post here-

This is the fourth time that Jacqueline and John have collaborated for a film. Atack is said to be an action thriller also starring Rakul Preet Singh. Speaking about the film, she said, “It’s a fantastic film and script. I am coming together again with John and we have Rakul also in this film," adding, "The one Rakul is doing is brilliant."

Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Attack is being produced by John Abraham. The movie is scheduled to be released on August 14, 2020.

