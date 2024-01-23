Jackie Shroff attended Ram Mandir inauguration barefoot, Vivek Oberoi reveals | See Photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jackie Shroff attended Ram Mandir inauguration barefoot, Vivek Oberoi reveals

Jackie Shroff known for his humility has won hearts once again. The seasoned actor has once again set the standard high in a heartwarming display of humility, with his barefoot presence at the grand inaugural ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The epitome of simplicity and respect, Jackie Shroff's actions left a lasting impression. Indian Police Force actor Vivek Oberoi treated fans to a lovely video capturing the moment when Jackie Shroff, dressed in a white kurta, participated in the Ram Mandir Pran Prathista ceremony, barefoot at Ayodhya.

Vivek shared a video on his Instagram story with the caption, "With my favourite - Jaggu Dada, Giving us a glimpse of Jackie sir’s feet with no footwear he went on to say, "Jai Siya Raam..Ram ki Bhoomi mai aarhe hai tho Jooto ki jarurat hi nahi hai" (If we are in Ram's land then there is no need for shoes), showcased Jackie Shroff's genuine and down-to-earth demeanor.

As thousands, including celebrities and sportsmen, flocked to Ayodhya for the historic event, it was Jackie Shroff who stood out with his sweet and respectful gesture. The video shared by Vivek Oberoi not only highlighted the actor's humility but also the warmth of the moment.

Jackie Shroff's simplicity extended beyond Ayodhya, as he was spotted at the airport arriving back in Mumbai, still barefoot. Holding Shri Ram’s idol, Jackie traveled to and fro without any footwear. This act further underscored his deep reverence for the occasion and showcased a profound connection with the spiritual event. His actions have not only raised the bar for celebrity conduct but also left an indelible mark on the hearts of those who witnessed this genuine display of respect during the auspicious ceremony.

On the work front, Vivek Oberoi's recent release, Indian Police Force web story is streaming on Amazon Prime Videos. On the other hand, Jaggu Dada was last seen opposite Neena Gupta in the film, Mast Mein Rehne Ka.