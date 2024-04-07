'It was not shooting...', Siddharth breaks silence on secret engagement with Aditi Rao Hydari

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Siddharth breaks silence on engagement with Aditi Rao Hydari

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been dating each other for the last few years. Last month suddenly news came out that Aditi and Siddharth got married secretly. But later, the couple shared the picture on social media and announced that they were not married but engaged. The power couple got engaged on March 27 in Telangana amidst family and close friends. Finally, the actor has broken his silence on his engagement with his lady love.

Siddharth spoke on engagement with Aditi

Recently, Siddharth reached the event of Galata Golden Stars. During this, the actor spoke openly about his engagement and wedding planning. Regarding the engagement, the Rang De Basanti actor said, "Many people told us that we did the engagement secretly. There is a difference between celebrating privately with the family and celebrating secretly. Those who we did not invite feel that It's a secret, but those who were there know it was private."

When did Aditi say yes to Siddharth?

When Siddharth was asked when Aditi said yes to him, the actor jokingly said, "The question should not be asked as to how much time it took. The final result should be yes or no, or pass or fail. I was worried that I didn't know whether it would be yes or not. But luckily I passed."

When will Siddharth-Aditi get married?

Siddharth further told when he would marry Aditi. He said that the decision of marriage would be taken by the elders of the house. "The wedding date will depend on the elders in the family and what they say. This is not a shooting date on which I can decide, it is a date of a lifetime. Once they decide So it will happen at the right time," said Siddharth.

