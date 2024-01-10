Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's first wedding pictures are out | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's first wedding pictures are out

Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan got married to her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare with traditional rituals today in Udaipur. Her first wedding look is out and Ira can be seen in a fairy in a white gown. At the same time, Nupur was looking quite handsome in beige-coloured formals.

Aamir Khan and his mother Zeenat Hussain brought bride Ira to the stage for the wedding ceremony which started at 4 pm in Mayur Bagh of Hotel Udaipur. During this, Ira's mother was also seen getting emotional at her daughter's wedding.

The pictures suggest that the couple had a Christian wedding. A video posted by Viral Bhayani shows, Ira performing a couple dance with Nupur after taking vows. Watch the video here:

Ira and Nupur's wedding festivities

Ira and Nupur's wedding festivities have been going on since January 7 in Udaipur. Before the sangeet, the couple's mehendi ceremony and pajama party was held. After this Nupur and Ira also played a football match.

Azad sang a song for Didi Ira during her Sangeet

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's son Azad gave a beautiful performance in the concert. He sang the song 'Phoolon Ka Taron Ka Sabka Kehna Hai...'. During this, Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan were also seen on the stage and both of them supported Azad while singing the song. This video of Azad, Aamir, and Kiran is making waves on social media. Watch the video here:

Ira and Nupur registered their marriage on January 3

The newlywed had a court marriage ceremony in Mumbai on January 3 and now the couple took vows in Udaipur. They registered their marriage at Taj Lands End in Bandra, attended by their close friend and family. In the following video, bride Ira can be seen all-decked up while groom Nupur sported athleisure. The low-key affair was attended by Aamir Khan's ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, and Ira's brother Junaid Khan.

Who is Nupur Shikhare?

For the unversed, Ira works closely with many NGOs. Whereas Nupur Shikhare is a celebrity fitness coach. Nupur has also been the fitness coach of Aamir Khan.

