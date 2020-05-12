Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJOL/SANJAYDUTT International Nurses Day 2020: Kajol, Sanjay Dutt and other B'town stars thank nurses for selfless service

While everyone is locked inside their houses amid the coronavirus pandemic, our doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff have been performing their duty standing at the frontline. While a lot of people give credit to the doctors, the contribution of nurses remains overlooked. This is the reason why the International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12 every year. The day which began in 1965 marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale who is the founder of modern nursing. On this day, people from all over the world thank nurses and the medical personnel for their selfless service. In the wake of the same, many Bollywood stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Sanjay Dutt, and others took to their social media to appreciate their efforts.

Taking to Twitter Junior Bachchan shared a creative artwork and wrote alongside, "Respect and gratitude! Thank you heroes. InternationalNursesDay."

Lauding the heroes behind the masks, Kajol tweeted, "behind that mask is a hero, who is saving the world in silence. Thank you to all those heroes, thank you to the nurses. #InternationalNursesDay."

Sanjay Dutt thanked the nurses and wrote, "So many lives have been saved because of the selfless work that our nurses and the healthcare professionals are doing. Can't thank them enough for putting their lives at risk to save the lives of others. #InternationalNursesDay."

Yami Gautaum tweeted, "Our heroes #InternationalNursesDay."

The theme of this day is decided by the International Council of Nurses (ICN). This year it has been set as 'Nurses: A Nurses: A voice to lead - Nursing the World to Health.'

