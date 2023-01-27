Friday, January 27, 2023
     
Inside Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's haldi ceremony, couple had a blast with friends and family | PHOTOS

Ahiya Shetty shared images from her haldi ceremony on social media and the images show her having a blast with her husband KL Rahul. See their private moments filled with joy here.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ATHIYASHETTY Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul married on January 23

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have entered a new and the most beautiful phase in their lives. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Khandala at Suniel Shetty's home. Their wedding festivities were private and only the close friends and family members of the couple attended the event. Athiya took to social media to share photos from her haldi ceremony. The images show her having a blast with KL Rahul and their close ones. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple were absolutely lit.

Athiya Shetty's haldi look 

Athiya Shetty opted for an ivory cotton and intricate handmade gold gota work anarkali and gharara skirt from Ritu Kumar for her haldi ceremony. The traditional outfit took more than 2000 hours to embroider. The costume is the perfect blend of comfort and Athiya looked pretty in it. She completed her look with a mangtika and put some hair in her hair. Her look was put together by stylist Ami Patel, who also shared images from Athiya's haldi ceremony on social media. 

Athiya and KL Rahul enjoy their haldi ceremony  

Like their wedding, Athiya and KL Rahul's haldi ceremony was organised in Suneil Shetty's lavish Khandala home. In the candid photos, the couple looks blissed out in each other's company. They are smeared in colour in the beautiful moments from their pre-wedding ceremony. In one of the images, Athiya put some haldi on her brother Ahan Shetty's face as well. The couple flaunted their smiles in the photos. 

While their wedding ceremony was a private affair, it is said that Athiya and KL Rahul will host their friends and colleagues from the film and sports world in a grand reception. 

 

 

