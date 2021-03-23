Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU KAPOOR Indian Idol 12: Neetu Kapoor graces Rishi Kapoor special episode

Singing reality show Indian Idol 12 keeps ruling the headlines for its talented contestants and the fun elements it keeps adding to its format. The show is one of the longest-running reality shows on TV and continues to blow away the viewers with an amazing set of performances. This weekend Bollywood veteran actress Neetu Kapoor will grace the show for the Rishi Kapoor special episode which will be dedicated to him.

The top 10 contestants will celebrate Rishi Kapoor's Bollywood journey. They would be singing the evergreen songs of the late actor. The episode will have both happy and dad moments and will take us down memory lane. Neetu Kapoor would be seen sharing many interesting stories about her career, Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and her extended family.

The pictures from the sets of Indian Idol 12 have gone viral on the internet. Earlier many veteran actors like Dharmendra, Asha Parekh, Hema Malini and Jeetendra have graced the Indian Idol 12 stage. Neetu Kapoor will be seen having a good time with host Aditya Narayan and judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020. The actor was battling leukemia for the past two years. Neetu often shares some pictures of Rishi Kapoor as she dearly misses her.

Recently, Neetu Kapoor shared a video of her first dance sequence with Rishi Kapoor. She posted the video on Instagram and captioned it, “Our first dance." The video is of the song Sham Suhani Aayi from their hit movie Zinda Dil.