India's win at Commonwealth Games 2022: B-town cheers for Mirabai Chanu, Bindyarani Devi at CWG

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India's win at Commonwealth Games 2022

India's win at Commonwealth Games 2022: Indians are super proud of Mirabai Chanu, Bindyarani Devi, Gururaja Poojary and Sanket Sargar for their win at CWG 2022. Mirabai Chanu won gold medal in women's 49 kg and Bindyarani Devi won India in Birmingham, bagging a silver medal in the Women's 55 kg weight class. Sanket Sargar took silver in men's 55 kg and Gururaja Poojary bagged a bronze medal in men's 61kg as India started its medal hunt with four medals from the weightlifting arena.

Bollywood was in cheer for the sports personalities as they brought laurels to the nation. Congratulating Mirabai Chanu, Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, "Congratulations Champion @mirabai_chanu for winning the first Gold medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022."

Urmila Matondkar, on the other hand, said, "Golden Girl.. Congratulations #MirabaiChanu.. So very proud of you.. @mirabai_chanu.. Congratulations India.. #CommonwealthGames2022 #CWG2022." She also shared a post for Sanket Sagar.

"#SanketSagar Sangli #Maharashtra Congratulations on getting the first medal for India..Silver in #CWG2022.. We are proud of you.. May many Golds follow on future.." she wrote.

Singer Palak Muchhal too shared a congratulatory tweet. "First Gold for India at #CWG2022.. Saikhom Mirabai Chanu wins Gold in Womens 49kg weightlifting event.. So proud of you @mirabai_chanu .. thank you for bringing us Gold! #CommonwealthGames | #MirabaiChanu #TeamIndia | #Cheer4India | #CWG2022India," she posted on her verified Twitter account.

In all 6,500 sportspersons and team officials from a record-equalling 72 nations and territories have gathered in Birmingham and West Midlands region of England for the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games which started on Thursday, hoping to claim silverware from the 280 medal events to be contested across 19 sports.

The second biggest multi-discipline sports extravaganza after the Olympics, the Commonwealth Games of Birmingham 2022 has competitors from 72 nations and territories entered to compete, equalling the record held by the 2002 edition held at Manchester.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are unique as for the first time in a multi-national, multi-discipline sports event, there will be more events in offing for women competitors than their male counterparts. Birmingham will have 136 women's events as compared to 134 events for men. There will be 10 mixed team events.

Don't miss these:

Vikrant Rona Box Office collections Day 3: Kichcha Sudeep's film outperforms Bollywood movies​

Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 9: Ek Villain Returns, Vikrant Rona crush Ranbir Kapoor's film

Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collection Day 2: Bollywood film manages to pull audience to theaters ​

Latest Entertainment News