  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. India's first celebrity to become a dad - Tusshar Kapoor reveals his journey to fatherhood and more

India's first celebrity to become a dad - Tusshar Kapoor reveals his journey to fatherhood and more

Actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor on Monday announced his debut book "Bachelor Dad", which will shed light on his journey to fatherhood. The actor opted for in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and became a single parent to son Laksshya Kapoor through surrogacy in June 2016.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 20, 2021
Tusshar Kapoor reveals his journey to fatherhood and more
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TUSSHARK89

Tusshar Kapoor reveals his journey to fatherhood and more

Tusshar Kapoor is the first Bollywood celebrity to become a surrogate dad. He welcomed his son Laksshya Kapoor through surrogacy in June 2016. On Monday, he announced his debut book "Bachelor Dad" and said that it will throw light on his journey to fatherhood. The 45-year-old actor said the book, published by Penguin India, will paint an "honest picture" about his life.

He said, "Becoming a father has been one of the most cherished moments of my life and my first book, Bachelor Dad, talks about how I took a slightly unconventional road to fatherhood. I’ve been lucky in that I’ve had the support of some amazing people on this journey but my decision to become a single father also raised several questions which I have tried to address on various media platforms, though the message has often been lost in translation. Perhaps that’s why I’m feeling joyous now, because part of my objective to write this book was to share an honest picture about my life, and that will finally be fulfilled."

Announcing the book on Instagram, he wrote, "I WROTE A BOOK! Becoming a father has been one of the most cherished moments of my life and my first book, Bachelor Dad, talks about how I took a slightly unconventional road to fatherhood.

I’ve been lucky in that I’ve had the support of some amazing people on this journey but my decision to become a single father also raised several questions which I have tried to address on various media platforms, though the message has often been lost in translation. Perhaps that’s why I’m feeling joyous now, because part of my objective to write this book was to share an honest picture about my life, and that will finally be fulfilled."

The book will be out next month.

On the film front, Kapoor will next star in "Maarrich", along with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah.

