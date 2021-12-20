India's first celebrity to become a dad - Tusshar Kapoor reveals his journey to fatherhood and more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TUSSHARK89 Tusshar Kapoor reveals his journey to fatherhood and more

Tusshar Kapoor is the first Bollywood celebrity to become a surrogate dad. He welcomed his son Laksshya Kapoor through surrogacy in June 2016. On Monday, he announced his debut book "Bachelor Dad" and said that it will throw light on his journey to fatherhood. The 45-year-old actor said the book, published by Penguin India, will paint an "honest picture" about his life.

He said, "Becoming a father has been one of the most cherished moments of my life and my first book, Bachelor Dad, talks about how I took a slightly unconventional road to fatherhood. I’ve been lucky in that I’ve had the support of some amazing people on this journey but my decision to become a single father also raised several questions which I have tried to address on various media platforms, though the message has often been lost in translation. Perhaps that’s why I’m feeling joyous now, because part of my objective to write this book was to share an honest picture about my life, and that will finally be fulfilled."

The book will be out next month.

On the film front, Kapoor will next star in "Maarrich", along with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah.