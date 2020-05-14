Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IBRAHIM ALI KHAN Ibrahim Ali Khan's latest Tik Tok video about dreams of graduation trip with friends will leave you ROFL-ing

Actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan has recently joined Tik Tok and has already made his fans go crazy about his videos. The handsome hunk regularly shared funny videos on social media that are worth watching. On Thursday, Ibrahim gave a reality check to all those who were dreaming of going for a trip with friends after their graduation, including him. This year, students who have graduated have not got any graduation ceremony due to coronavirus pandemic.

Ibrahim's Tik Tok video shows him lip-syncing to the song Young, Dumb and Broke as the text on the screen reads, "When you and the lads think the grad trip could still happen and everything is payed for." The video surely can make anyone go ROFL-ing hard. With the video, Ibrahim wrote, "Just want to beleive it’s true ... oh maybe I am a simp." Check out-

A few days ago, Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim broke the internet when the actress shared a shirtless post-workout photo of him on Instagram. While Sara looked eye-popping in the photo, Ibrahim stole the limelight with his drool-worthy pose. Sara Ali Khan shared the photo and wrote, "Knock knock...Who’s there? Not us- we’re working out.. Yes, us includes Fuffy Singh @fuffy07 #happyweekend #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive" Yes, along with the actress, her pet dog Fuffy Singh also worked out. Check out the photo here-

It is said that just like Sara, Ibrahim also will make his career in acting. Talking about the same, father Saif Ali Khan earlier said, "I don’t know if I will launch him. It’s an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He’s sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job. No one in the family, with the exception of his sister (Sara Ali Khan), have been interested in the latter anyway."

