Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania's Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt mourn their co-star Sidharth Shukla's demise

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s demise has left a deep void in the hearts of his fans, friends and co-stars. Sharing their disbelief, his 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' co-stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt took to their social media and shared a tribute post. Paying condolences, Alia wrote, "Sid, one of the warmest, kindest and most genuine people I’ve worked with...always smiling and always positive! My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and his fans who have loved him so deeply! Rest in peace!"

Varun, on the other hand, took to his Instagram handle and shared the post with a picture of himself, Sidharth Shukla and Alia. "RIP brother. You are loved by so many and you touched so many with your kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones," Varun wrote.

In Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Sidharth played the role of Angad Bedi, an NRI doctor and fiance of Alia's character. The film earned him an award for Breakthrough Supporting Performance (Male) in the 2015 Stardust Awards.

Sidharth Shukla, 40, passed away on Thursday. He allegedly suffered a massive heart attack and was brought dead to Cooper hospital, according to hospital officials. Police say that Sidharth's body has been examined and no injury has been found. "The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. A team of police is present at his residence for investigation," Mumbai Police added.

In a career spanning over 15 years, Sidharth won many hearts with his charming looks, acting prowess, and strong persona both on-screen and off-screen. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'. He was also seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the 2018 movie 'Soorma'. He last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya.

The actor is survived by his mother and two sisters.