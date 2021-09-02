Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Himanshi & other Bigg Boss mates express shock at Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASIM RIAZ Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Himanshi & other Bigg Boss mates express shock at Sidharth Shukla sudden demise

Bigg Boss 13 winner and actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday. He was 40. He allegedly suffered a massive heart attack and was brought dead to Cooper hospital, according to hospital officials. This news came as a shock for his fans as the actor recently appeared on reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. Sharing their disbelief, his Bigg Boss mates including Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Himanshi Khurana and others took to social media to mourn the sudden demise.

Model-rapper Asim Riaz, who was with the late actor in Bigg Boss 13, was among the first few who reached the Cooper Hospital. Heartbroken by the news, Asim shared a couple of photos and a video of himself with the late actor and wrote, "I had dream in the morning about the big boss journey…. And I saw Siddarth after watching his bb clip he came and gave a hug to me I stil can’t believe this , see you on the other side SiD." The clip shared by Asim has song 'Tera Yaar Hoon' playing in the background.

Expressing her sorrow at the news, Rashami Desai, who shared a bittersweet relationship with Sidharth in the controversial reality show, posted a heartbreak emoji. The actress had worked with him in 'Dil Se Dil Tak.'

Himanshi Khurana wrote, "Kahani khatam hui or aise khatam hui ki ..................sab ro diye taliya bjate #ripsidharthshukla #omshanti"

"I am just Numb..Why Sid?Too soon…May your soul rest in peace my friend. #SiddharthShukla," says Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was seen in Bigg Boss 13 with Sidharth.

His friends and colleagues from the industry mourn the sudden demise:

The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya. Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Police say that Sidharth's body has been examined and no injury has been found. Postmortem would be conducted at 5pm. "No injuries were sustained on the body of actor Sidharth Shukla," Mumbai Police officials said.

"The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. A team of police is present at Shukla's residence for investigation," Mumbai Police added.