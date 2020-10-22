Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PINKIEROSHAN Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Hrithik Roshan's mother, Pinkie Roshan, has tested positive for COVID-19, filmmaker-husband Rakesh Roshan said. There were reports that Pinkie Roshan, who turned 67 on Thursday, tested positive for the virus a week ago. When contacted, Rakesh Roshan told PTI that she is currently asymptomatic. "Yes it's true. There are no symptoms and she is doing home quarantine," he said.

Pinkie Roshan took to Instagram and shared an image of baloons and flowers, a surprise gift to her from the family. "My family brings in my birthday with this surprise at my door," she captioned the picture.

Earlier, Pinkie had shared a post on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, saying that everyone wants the truth about his death, but no one wants to be honest. Pinkie took to her unverified Instagram account and posted a photo of Sushant, who died on June 14 and whose death is still being probed.

Along with hashtags "prayer is powerful" and the "universe is powerful", she posted a photo that read: "Everyone wants the truth but no one wants to be honest." She had earlier shared a post on justice for Sushant back in August.

Talking to TOI, Pinky Roshan revealed that the family members get tested every 20 days and she tested cOVID19 positive this time. She further revealed that her yoga regime and exercise has been helpful in a big way. She said, "Every 20 days or so, we have been getting everyone checked as a precaution. This includes all our family members and the staff. This time, about a week ago, I tested COVID-19 positive borderline. I have no symptoms and my doctors told me that my yoga and exercise regime has helped in a big way to keep this in control; however it meant that I have had the virus in me for 15 days. I am expected to undergo another test tomorrow and let's hope it will be negative."

