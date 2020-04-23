Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan's anniversary wish for Rakesh and Pinky Roshan is adorable. Watch video

During the current scenario due to the novel coronavirus, the only way to wish your loved ones on their special occasion is social media. Sailing in the same boat, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussane Khan, who is currently staying with him took to social media to wish parents, Rakesh and Pinky Roshan on their 49th wedding anniversary. The Super 30 actor shared a couple of videos from the past occasions along with a new one which had the ex-pair along with their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan singing in sync.
The first video showed Pinky and Rakesh dancing on the song Despacito during their ski vacation. The second one showed a glimpse of Roshans' virtual party on the occasion while the third one seemed to be the wish from the four of them who are quarantining together. It got over 100000 likes in just a few minutes. The video was shared by the star on Instagram with a caption that read, "The spirit must dance whether outdoors or quarantined indoors!. Happy anniversary mama and papa. Love you ! 22nd April 2020." Have a look:
Hrithik, who has become quite active on the photo-sharing application amid the lockdown, a few days back shared videos of his father Rakesh Roshan working out at home. Check them out:
View this post on Instagram
. Damn ! That’s My Dad. . N.E.V.E.R. G.I.V.E.S. U.P. . This is the kind of Resolve and Determination we all need to have to fight in times like these! . . Ps: He’l be 71 this year and works out 2 hours a day. O and he just survived cancer last year. I think the virus should be afraid of him . Very very afraid . . @rakesh_roshan9 . #nevergiveup #stayhome #stayfit #legday #lockdownworkout #dad #nevertooold #foreveryoung #
Hrithik also thanked Sussanne for being 'supportive and understanding' during the lockdown and wrote, "This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us."
View this post on Instagram
. It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. . This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. . Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. . Our children will tell the story we create for them. . I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart ❤️. . #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsibility #coexist #empathy #strength #courage #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear
On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.
Watch War Trailer Here:
