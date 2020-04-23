Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan's anniversary wish for Rakesh and Pinky Roshan is adorable. Watch video

During the current scenario due to the novel coronavirus, the only way to wish your loved ones on their special occasion is social media. Sailing in the same boat, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussane Khan, who is currently staying with him took to social media to wish parents, Rakesh and Pinky Roshan on their 49th wedding anniversary. The Super 30 actor shared a couple of videos from the past occasions along with a new one which had the ex-pair along with their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan singing in sync.

The first video showed Pinky and Rakesh dancing on the song Despacito during their ski vacation. The second one showed a glimpse of Roshans' virtual party on the occasion while the third one seemed to be the wish from the four of them who are quarantining together. It got over 100000 likes in just a few minutes. The video was shared by the star on Instagram with a caption that read, "The spirit must dance whether outdoors or quarantined indoors!. Happy anniversary mama and papa. Love you ! 22nd April 2020." Have a look:

Hrithik, who has become quite active on the photo-sharing application amid the lockdown, a few days back shared videos of his father Rakesh Roshan working out at home. Check them out:

Hrithik also thanked Sussanne for being 'supportive and understanding' during the lockdown and wrote, "This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us."

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

Watch War Trailer Here:

