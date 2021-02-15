Image Source : YOGEN SHAH/INSTAGRAM/SHILPASHETTY How Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra are celebrating daughter Samisha's first birthday | PICS, VIDEOS

It's a special day for actress Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra as their daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra has turned one. The littly baby doll who was born on February 15 have been catching the attention if everyone ever since her birth. Althrough the actress kept her face hidden for quite a long time but her latest post is definitely going to melt your heart. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 'Dhadkan' actress shared a beautiful video of Samisha's different milestones-- from her "first tooth to first words, from her first smile to first crawl." Raj also shared a funny video of the birthday girl proving that she has daddy's 'Punjabi genes' in her. The couple along with their family also headed to Siddhivinayak Temple.

Speaking about Shilpa's post, it was captioned, "Mumma” – hearing you say this, as you turn one today is the greatest gift I could ever get From your first tooth to your first words, from your first smile to your first crawl… every milestone is special & reason to celebrate you every day… Happy first birthday to you our Angel, every day in this past year has brought tons of love, happiness, and light into our lives. We all love and adore you so much. I pray that you are blessed with abundance always @rajkundra9."

While Raj, alongside his video wrote, "She might be Mumma’s girl but she has MY Punjabi genes #bruaaahh Happy Birthday my little angel #Samisha you complete our family and touch chords that I didn’t know existed #daughter #birthday Samisha Turns 1 I can’t believe how time has flown!! #gratitude."

Meanwhile, have a look at their pictures from the temple visit here:

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra with family at Siddhivinayak temple on daughter Samisha's first birthday

Shilpa and her businessman husband Raj got married in the year 2009 and also have a nine-year-old son Viaan. They welcomed Samisha through surrogacy in February 2020.

On the work front, Shilpa is set to make a comeback to films after 13 years with the films Hungama 2 and Nikamma.