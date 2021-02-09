Shilpa Shetty buys new car Mercedes-Benz V-Class, its price will blow away your mind

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRALBHAYANI Shilpa Shetty buys new car Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra have recently bought a brand new car - Mercedes-Benz V-Class. The couple has added one more luxury car to their collection. After purchasing the car, Shilpa and Raj were spotted with their family in Mumbai. They were accompanied by Shilpa's mother and sister Shamita Shetty as they got papped with the new car. The actress posed with the car and was seen complimenting it in her one-shoulder black dress. Even Raj Kundra was dressed to impress in a black turtle neck t-shirt and blue denim.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class is an expensive luxurious car. The price of this car is between Rs 71.10 lakhs to Rs 1.46 crores. The seating capacity of this car is 7 people. Its engine capacity is 1950 cc - 2143 cc. It comes in the market in 5 different variants. The price of each variant of this car is different.

Shilpa Shetty keeps sharing about her lifestyle with her fans. From organic farming to yoga, the actress keeps sharing about her daily life through Instagram posts. On Monday, she shared a video featuring herself chanting Maha Mrityunjaya mantra on the banks of Ganga in Haridwar. She termed the experience as 'therapeutic'.

Shilpa captioned the post, "It bestows longevity, wards off calamities, and prevents untimely death. It also removes fears and has the power to heal holistically. For me, chanting this mantra while in Haridwar - the birthplace of YOGA (much before COVID-19 had emerged) - was therapeutic. This mantra has the power to heal, helps me find peace amid chaos, no matter where I am ."

Suggesting her fans and followers to chant the mantra for good health and peace, she added, "If you suffer from 'any' ailment, please do this jaap 11 times every day and see the miracles unfold."

The 'Baazigar' star also asked her fans about what helps them find peace in tough times.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will soon be seen in 'Hungama 2', the sequel to the 2003 blockbuster comedy-drama 'Hungama', and has also recently finished shooting for the Sabbir Khan directorial 'Nikamma'.