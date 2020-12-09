Image Source : TWITTER/RMADHAVAN Inside tour of Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's luxurious brand new Mumbai restaurant will leave you mesmerized

Congratulations Shilpa Shetty and businessman Raj Kundra who have just unveiled their new restaurant in Mumbai. The actress recently turned into an entrepreneur and started out a high end restaurant. The same is based in Worli and is a new branch of the restaurant Bastian. The couple recently stepped out looking out their stylish best and welcomed a few guests to the beautiful place including-- Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. The luxurious eatery is now open to guests and her fans and industry friends have already started pouring in good wishes including actor R Madhavan.

He recently took to Twitter and share dbeautiful pictures from the inside of the restaurant and tweeted, "8000 sqft Bastian is finally open after lockdown.. best food and desert in town. Congratulations @TheRajKundra and @TheShilpaShetty .. sooo happy for you both." Raj was quick to respond as he said, "Thanks soo much bro can’t wait to take you and Sarita."

Have a look:

8000 sqft Bastian is finally open after lockdown 🙏🤗.. best food and desert in town. Congratulations @TheRajKundra and @TheShilpaShetty .. sooo happy for you both . pic.twitter.com/LHSC1OvGVL — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) December 9, 2020

Looking at the place for the first time will make you fall in love with the place. The white and beige background, huge chandeliers and low hanging fans will attract you and you would want to go the place right now.

Earlier Shilpa shared few pictures of the place and wrote, "And it’s ready...," and "bout last night... My first night out and dinner in 9 months; for a tasting night with great food, fun, and friends at @bastianmumbai Worli."

Genelia shared a group selfie and wrote, "Thank You @theshilpashetty and @rajkundra9 for a lovely lovely evening at the new @bastianmumbai .. The food was unbelievable and an experience in itself.. Need to do this more often.."

While Ritesh complimented the vegan food and wrote, "Laughter is brightest where food is the best. Thank you @theshilpashetty @rajkundra9 for being such fabulous hosts. The Deshmukhs @geneliad @dhirajvilasraodeshmukh & yours truly have devoured the delicacies of #Bastian - especially the vegan menu."

The restaurant has been inaugurated just before the Christmas festival amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Not just this, Shilpa has also launched her own clothing line. Announcing the good news, she shared a post that put an end to questions of her fans asking about her inverted posts. She wrote, "Just knowing that the world is round, Here I’m dancing on the ground. Am I right side up or upside down? Is this real or am I dreaming?

Soooo excited to announce the launch of my brand new clothing line: (@dreamssbyss)! Turning the world of fashion upside down with the first-ever range of ‘round-the-clock wear’. At Dream SS, find versatile clothing that can be worn around-the-clock! Comfortable and fashionable for women of all ages and sizes."

On the acting front, the actress will next be seen in Nikamma and Hungama 2.