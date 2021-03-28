Holi 2021: Karisma Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan send warm wishes to fans

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARISMA KAPOOR/ HRITHIK ROSHAN Karisma Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan send warm Holi wishes to fans

The 'festival of colours' has finally arrived and on the auspicious occasion, Bollywood stars Karisma Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan sent warm Holi wishes to their fans. Karisma hoped on to her Instagram handle and urged fans to add colours to their lives. The 'Hero No. 1' actress posted a short video that transitioned from black and white to colour and sent out greetings on the festival of Holi. The short clip has Karisma's mirror photo going coloured from black and white transition.

The actress looked gorgeous as she dons a black floral print dress with a plunging neckline with no make up look. She opted to keep her luscious locks open. With the short clip, the 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' star penned down Holi greetings in the caption to the post. She wrote, " Add colour to life. Wishing you all a Happy and Safe Holi ."

On the other hand, megastar Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter and extended greetings to fans on the auspicious occasion. He also posted a short animated clip that had an alphabetical 'O' with horns transforming into a colourful 'O' of Holi. The video had a message that read, "The triumph of good over evil."

Alongside the video, Hrithik wrote, "Love. Laugh. LIVE. Happy Holi, beautiful people. Stay blessed," and added a red heart emoji.

Earlier in the day, Preity Zinta treated fans to throwback pictures of Holi celebrations from last year and sent out warm wishes to her fans. The actress, who is currently in Mumbai, posted a couple of throwback pictures of herself with husband Gene Goodenough from their previous Holi celebrations. She took to Twitter and shared the colourful photos as that's one of the many ways to 'keep the spirit of Holi alive' amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"#HappyHoli everyoneRed heartMay this festival of colours add the colour of happiness, health & positivity to all our lives. Feels strange 2 have No Holi celebration this yr due 2 d pandemic..so I’m putting up some previous Holi pics 2 keep d spirit of Holi aliveStar-struck #Patiparmeshwar #ting," she captioned the picture.