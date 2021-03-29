Holi 2021: Abhishek Bachchan remembers 'safer & more carefree times' in throwback pic with Aishwarya, Aaradhya

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHISHEK BACHCHAN Abhishek Bachchan remembers 'safer & more carefree times' in throwback pic with Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan

Happy Holi! Reminiscing about 'safer' and more carefree times, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday shared a throwback picture of his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya on Holi. Although Abhishek did not reveal that which year the picture was clicked, but it shows the trio posing happily for the family picture. Taking to Instagram, he shared a post a Holi celebration, calling the mother-daughter duo 'My Girls'. In his caption, the actor requested all his fans to follow all the necessary safety precautions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the picture, could be seen relaxing on a patch of grass. Abhishek rests his head on Aishwarya's lap as he smiles at Aaradhya, who is sitting next to her mother. All three are drenched in colours of Holi.

The actor also highlighted that the number of Covid-19 cases is on the rise. "A throwback to safer and more carefree times. Happy Holi everyone. Please celebrate this most beautiful festival, but from the safety of your homes. The number of Covid-19 cases are on the rise and we have to remain disciplined. Stay home, eat gujjias, take the blessings of your parents and take care of your family. #MyGirls," he captioned the photo.

On the other hand, taking to his Twitter profile, the actor extended Holi greetings to his fans, friends and family. He wrote "Wish you all a very happy and safe Holi."

Earlier, in the day, Amitabh Bachchan too posted a Holi greeting on Instagram. He shared a throwback picture featuring wife Jaya Bachchan, and Abhishek. In the black-and-white photo, a young BIG B is seen enjoying the festival of colours with little Abhishek, who is on Amitabh's shoulders as Jaya held him from behind. He captioned the post, “Rang barse bheege chunar wali rang barse ..Holi Hai."