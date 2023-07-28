Hina Khan to make debut in Punjabi film Shinda Shinda No Papa; shares first look on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hina Khan with Gippy Grewal

Hina Khan, the well-known Television actress is all set to make her debut in the Punjabi film industry. Hina will co-star in the upcoming movie Shinda Shinda No Papa alongside none other than Gippy Grewal. The film promises to be a fun roller coaster ride with a touching plot that will fascinate viewers. It combines romance, comedy, and drama.

Hina Khan and Gippy Grewal’s on-screen chemistry was recently revealed in a still from the movie that the makers of the movie just shared, making fans even more thriller for its release. Adding a touch of authenticity to the film is the inclusion of Gippy Grewal’s real-life son, Shinda Grewal, as a part of the cast. This unique element is expected to bring an endearing and relatable charm to the movie.

Hina’s previous work in the music video Barsaat Aa Gayi alongside Shaheer Sheikh received an overwhelming response from the audience. Prior to that, the dynamic duo collaborated on three other songs that struck the right chord with fans.

The actress was smiling ear to ear while posing next to her co-star. The movie will also feature Shinda Grewal. Shinda rose to fame by playing a prominent role in Honsla Rakh, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, and Shehnaaz Gill.

For the unversed, Hina’s path to fame began with her enduring performance as Akshara in the hit TV series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where she polished her acting skills for eight years. She also featured in Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Naagin 5. Her introduction into the Punjabi film industry is a significant milestone in her growing career since it shows how talented and versatile, she has become since then.

