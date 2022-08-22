Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic raise the temperature with sizzling photos from Greece

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARDIKPANDYA Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic share photos from Greece vacay

Hardik Pandya and his wife, Natasa Stankovic, are one of the most fashionable celebrity couples. The duo is quite active on social media and regularly shares pictures together. They never miss an opportunity to show their affection for one another. They recently travelled to Greece to spend some quality time together before Hardik heads to the UAE for the Asia Cup 2022.

Prior to departing, Hardik Pandya took to social media and shared some pictures with his wife, Natasa Stankovic. Sharing the post, he wrote, ‘Appreciation post for my love’. Wifey Natasa took no time in commenting 'Miss you'. The first photo shows Hardik showing his ripped body beside Natasa who dazzled in a cutout monokini. The couple stirred the internet with their sizzling photos and left everyone awestruck. Fans flocked to the comments section to express their love while swooning over the pictures.

Meanwhile, Natasa also shared some posts on social media from their vacation. One of her posts read ‘Grateful for you’. The actress expressed her love for exotic vacays in a post which read 'If it requires a bikini, my answer is yes'. The vacation pictures also feature their son Agastya and Natasa's family. The couple's Greece vacay was all about love, leisure, and scenic beauty. The two can be seen having precious time in the faraway land.

Earlier, Hardik shared a few pictures of him relaxing on a yacht in Greece. He looked completely immersed in vacation mode as he sported a comfy, uber-cool look. Sharing the post, he wrote ‘Vibe check’.

For the unversed, cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress Natasa Stankovic tied the knot amid the lockdown on May 31, 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on July 30, the same year. The couple named their little bundle of joy Agastya Pandya.

