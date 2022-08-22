Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II on OTT: Date, Where to Watch, Review of Vidyut Jammwal starrer

Follow us on Image Source : ZEE 5 Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II on OTT

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II on OTT: Actor Vidyut Jammwal-starrer actioner will make its OTT debut on ZEE5, the streamer announced on Monday. A follow-up to the 2020 action-thriller “Khuda Haafiz”, the film was released theatrically in the country on July 8. The movie was written and directed by Faruk Kabir. It took forward the story of Sameer (Jammwal) and Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi) who, after overcoming all odds, find a ray of sunshine when they adopt a girl child, Nandini and their family is complete.

The official plotline of Vidyut Jammwal starrer read, "But their happiness is short-lived as in a bizarre twist of fate, Nandini gets kidnapped on her way back from school, and Sameer takes it upon himself to get her back home safely."

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II on ZEE5: Date and Time

Vidyut Jammwal-starrer will make its OTT debut on ZEE5 on September 2.

Talking about the same, Jammwal said he looks forward to the film's digital release as he believes it will appeal to the global audience who love action thrillers and want to be able to 'watch it at anytime, anywhere'. "Post the success of 'Khuda Haafiz', we were really excited to bring out a sequel but had the pressure of living up to the expectations of the fans. In today’s times it is also important to put the spotlight on issues that impact the society at large and hence it was imperative for us to talk about child rape through our film," the 41-year-old actor said in a statement.

"It was a tough spot to be in as we had the pressure of delivering a sequel, without compromising on the original DNA of the film. But after the release of the sequel, we are at ease now knowing that our hard work has been appreciated and applauded," he added. ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan 7: Shahid Kapoor hints Kiara-Sidharth wedding; Johar wants 'kamaal ke bache' for them

How to Watch the Latest Bollywood Film Online

If you have a subscription to ZEE 5, you can watch Vidyut's film and many more latest Bollywood films online. With a paid package, you can also download movies in HD and watch them at ease.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone's viral video makes fans wonder if she is having a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan?

About Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II

Also starring Sheeba Chaddha and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, "Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha” is presented by Zee Studios, Cinergy, and Panorama Studios. Set in Lucknow, filmmaker Faruk Kabir delivers a gripping action drama in Khuda Haafiz 2 - Agni Pariksha. While the first part dealt with software engineer Sameer Chaudhary (Vidyut Jammwal) struggling to bring his wife Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi) home after she was mysteriously kidnapped and sent to a fictitious sultanate in West Asia. The sequel begins with the couple struggling to mend their relationship, as Nargis struggles with the mental trauma of the physical torture that she had faced during her abduction.

The movie is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh and Ram Mirchandani.

Latest Web Series News