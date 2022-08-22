Priyanka Chopra gives glimpse of her mommy time with Malti; Anushka Sharma, Parineeti send love

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of her daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra shared another glimpse of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Instagram. The actress, who gave birth to her daughter with husband Nick Jonas in January of this year, has shielded the little angel from the spotlight and paparazzi. However, on the special occasion of Mother’s Day, the actress shared the first ever glimpse of her daughter. PeeCee has since shared fleeting images of Malti. Recently, she took to her social media and shared pictures with her little princess.

On Sunday, the Mary Kom actress shared adorable pictures with her daughter in an Instagram post. In the pictures, the baby's face is understandably covered. Sharing the post, PeeCee wrote, ‘Love like no other.’ In the first picture, Malti and Priyanka are seen twinning in white ensembles, while in the second picture, we can see her little daughter's adorable little legs on Priyanka’s face. As soon as Priyanka shared the pictures, fans immediately took to the comment section to express their reactions in response to the lovely pictures. Many celebrities from B-Town also reacted to the post. Kareena Kapoor wrote ‘PC and her baby.. Biggest hug’. PeeCee’s cousin, Parineeti Chopra, commented, "I miss herrrrrrr." Dia Mirza wrote, "True."

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on January 15, 2022, through surrogacy. Priyanka's daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, was named after her mother, Madhumalti Chopra, aka Madhu Chopra.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is set to star in the romantic drama film, It's All Coming Back To Me, with Sam Heughan, which is helmed by James C. Strouse, and in the spy thriller series, Citadel, with Richard Madden. She will also star in the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Ishaan Khatter. The film is touted to be a friendship tale in the genre of "Dil Chahta Hai" and "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara."

