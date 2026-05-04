BJP's mission Bengal: Saffron party's performance, seat gains, vote share and organisational growth

Kolkata:

Vote counting is currently underway in West Bengal, and trends indicate a strong performance by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to the latest figures, the BJP is leading in 192 out of 294 constituencies, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is ahead in 96 seats.

If these trends hold, the BJP appears poised to form the next government in the state, potentially ending the TMC’s 15-year tenure in power.

While the BJP has traditionally enjoyed greater support in North Bengal, this election has seen the party make notable inroads into South Bengal—an area long regarded as a TMC stronghold. The party is also performing well in key districts such as Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly.

BJP seat gains in Bengal

The BJP is currently leading in 186 seats, marking a significant surge for the party compared to the 2021 Assembly elections, when it secured 77 seats. This reflects a gain of over 110 seats. The rise may be attributed to an intensive campaign led by senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP’s vote share in Bengal

According to current trends, 13,760,470 votes have been cast in favour of the BJP, a figure expected to rise as counting continues. In comparison, the TMC has received 12,491,434 votes so far. In percentage terms, the BJP has secured over 45% of the vote, while the TMC stands at around 40%.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the TMC had garnered 28,968,281 votes, while the BJP received 22,905,474 votes—a difference of approximately 6 million votes in favour of the TMC. The TMC’s vote share at that time was 48%, compared to the BJP’s 38%.

BJP’s organisation growth in Bengal

The verdict in Bengal came as a major boost for the BJP’s organisation in the state. The party’s election in-charge, Bhupender Yadav, played a key role in spreading the party’s vision and ideology across every corner of West Bengal. In addition, co-incharge Biplab Kumar Deb and the party’s state unit chief, Samik Bhattacharya, mobilised people on the ground in favour of the BJP.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also devoted a significant amount of time to campaigning in West Bengal. With the BJP CM now at the helm, it would be easy for the party to strengthen its organisation in West Bengal.