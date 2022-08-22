Comedian Kapil Sharma nails the runway walk while adding a quirky twist | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOLLYWOODNEWS1710 Comedian Kapil Sharma aces his debut runway walk.

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is known for his comic timing and versatility. Kapil, who made his Bollywood debut with Abbas Mustan's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, recently made his runway debut as well. Kapil, who is hailed as the ‘King of Comedy’, delivered a flawless and entertaining runway walk, and the video of the walk has left netizens praising the comedian.

On Sunday, Kapil made his ramp walk debut at Anu Ranjan’s Beti Fashion Show. The actor-comedian looked dapper in a black jacket and color-coordinated pants with gold applique. Kapil entertained the crowd with his hilarious walk as he tried to mimic female models by posing sideways on the runway. After watching his ramp walk, people in the audience were in splits. The event was also graced by many celebs, such as Aditya Seal, Poonam Dhillon, Anushka Ranjan, and others.

Earlier that day, Kapil Sharma announced that the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show is coming back soon. The actor-comedian shared the good news with his fans on social media. The actor took to social media and shared a post that showed him in a completely changed look. Kapil looked suave, donning a white blazer with a black T-shirt and black jeans. His short, spikey hairdo completed his look. Sharing the post, Kapil wrote ‘New season, new look #tkss #comingsoon’. Following the announcement, internet users were ecstatic and rushed to the comment section to express their excitement. They also appreciated Kapil Sharma's new look.

The Kapil Sharma Show last aired on June 5. The last episode featured the cast of the critically acclaimed film, Jugjugg Jeeyo. The episode featured a star-studded cast, including Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli.

Now, the show is set to be back on air very soon. While the actor-comedian has made the announcement and piqued fans' interest, he has kept the details under wraps.

DON'T MISS

Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif is happy to be 'back with her boys' Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi

Deepika Padukone's viral video makes fans wonder if she is having a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan?

Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil Siddhartha starrer is unstoppable in Hindi belt

Latest Entertainment News