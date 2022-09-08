Happy Onam 2022: Rashmika Mandanna, Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan & other celebs extend best wishes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna

Happy Onam 2022: Annual harvest festival celebrated by the Malayalee community in and outside Kerala, honours the homecoming of King Mahabali, believed to be an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu. Onam is celebrated with great pomp and show in the month of Chingam. It is believed that during Onam celebrations, the spirits of the generous King visit his subjects and bless them with prosperity. Apart from this, it also marks the Malayalam New Year and witnesses people taking part in snake boat races (Vallam Kali). As people from across the country are celebrating the auspicious festival, celebrities like Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan and Mahesh Babu, among others, took to social media to wish fans on the auspicious occasion.

Rashmika Mandanna, who will be making her Bollywood debut with 'Goodbye' co-staring Amitabh Bachchan, took to her social media and wished, "Happy Onam you guysssss."

Mohanlal, who will be seen in 'Alone', shared the poster of the film as he wished fans happy Onam. He wrote, "Wishing all of you a prosperous and colourful Onam from Team #Alone"

Mahesh Babu wrote, “Wishing a very happy Onam to everyone celebrating! May the festive spirit always prevail."

"Wishing all of you a Happy Onam !!!" wished Dulquer Salmaan.

Wishing her fans, Sai Pallavi posted, "Onam Ashamsakal to all you lovely people. May you be immersed in joy, spread love and pls share Sadhya with friends like me who don’t have access to it."

Other celebrities send Onam wishes

Latest Entertainment News