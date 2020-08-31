Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Onam 2020: Big B, Karan Johar to Shilpa Shetty, celebs extend best wishes to fans on the festival

Onam 2020 Wishes: Onam marks the beginning of the harvest festival in Kerala and is the most popular festival of the Malayalees. People across the nation are celebrating the harvest festival and our favourite celebrities are not far behind. Despite the fact that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrities are not high-scale but thanks to social media everyone has to power to connect with each other. In the wake of the same, various Bollywood and South celebrities are pouring in Onam wishes for their fans on social media. Taking to their respective handles, a lot of Indian film personalities right from Amitabh Bachchan and Shilpa Shetty to Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran shared wishes for their fans on the auspicious occasion. Have a look:

Taking to his blog, megastar Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "celebrated primarily in the Southern regions of the Country, in particular Kerala .. there are many visuals and festive stories related to the festival .. one of the most prominent being the Boat Race." He wished his fans on Twitter and wrote, "T 3644 - Happy Onam .. the harvest festival celebrated in Kerala .."

T 3644 - Happy Onam .. the harvest festival celebrated in Kerala .. pic.twitter.com/0Oq1kNxM83 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 30, 2020

"Wishing you all a very Happy Onam! May this day bring lots of happiness, peace and prosperity. Stay safe," Mahesh Babu shared via Twitter.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a picture of himself on Twitter and wrote "Happy Onam."

Hamsa Nandini wrote, "I only hope your Onam Sadhya looks as good as mine. Nevertheless it's a #throwback. Happy Onam"

Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Instagram wished fans on Onam and wrote, "May this auspicious and colourful festival bring in a bountiful amount of blessings, love, and peace into your lives."

Kamal Haasan tweeted, "Onam marks the beginning of prosperity and happiness for every Malayalee around the world. It is one festival that transcends its own connotations. May life become colourful and joyful again soon."

Anupam Kher wished fans "love, peace and happiness" on Onam.

Priyamani Raj shared a photo of herself with a caption that read, "Getting ready to celebrate Onam."

Getting ready to celebrate Onam pic.twitter.com/zkimkQVI2V — Priyamani Raj (@priyamani6) August 31, 2020

Sharing a video to wish fans, Mohanlal said, "At a time when we have to maintain social distancing and remain at home, I wish everyone a happy, prosperous and above all, a healthy Onam. Please follow the government's instructions and became part of the fight against COVID. Be brave and let's pray together for a better tomorrow. I wish you a Happy Onam once again."

Sharing a picture, Karan Johar wrote, "Wishing everyone a #happyonam ! Happiness and positivity to all...."

Dulqer Salmaan shared good news on the occasion that Maniyarayile Ashokan film is now streaming on Netflix.

