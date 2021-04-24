Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Badlapur to Humpty Sharma, films that made him everyone's favorite

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNDVN Badlapur to Humty Sharma, films that made Varun Dhawan everyone's favorite

Varun Dhawan has time and again shown that he is a versatile actor. He made his debut in 2012 with the film Student Of The Year and managed to grab the attention even when he was with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. He has been the hero of the masses since then with films like Judwaa 2, ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D, Humpty Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Main Tera Hero. From his career graph so far, it would seem like Varun's ambition is to be a mass hero. However, he has given some killer performances in Badlapur, October and Sui Dhaaga.

On Varun Dhawan's birthday, let's have a look at his best films that proved that as much as he is the hero of the masses, he knows how to floor his fans with a powerful and intense performance.

Badlapur

After a number of massy films, Varun Dhawan surprised his fans with a class apart performance in 2015 film Badlapur. The actor played a young and angry man, hungry for revenge for the death of his wife and son. Varun left his viewers in amazement with a powerful performance. The Sriram Raghavan directorial also earned 7.4 ratings on IMDb.

October

While Varun Dhawan is mass' favorite with films like Main Tera Hero, Judwa 2, Coolie No. 1 and others, he has some intense and soulful performances to his credit. October is one such film that made the audience believe that Varun can wear all kinds of hats.

Sui Dhaaga

The 2018 film Sui Dhaaga is another feather in Varun Dhawan's golden hat. The actor played the role of 'Mauji' who is trapped in his poor life but finds inspiration from his wife, played by Anushka Sharma, to do something out of his comfort zone.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Varun Dhawan's character Humpty Sharma is definitely the one people would love to go back to again and again. He was a darling onscreen and managed to win hearts with his vulnerability. The film is enjoyed by all generations equally.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

The success of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania gave us Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Varun excelled in this film as well and fans found him more polished as an actor. His role had so many layers of emotions and he managed to enter the hearts of the people with every scene.