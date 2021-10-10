Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AUCINEMAA Happy Birthday evergreen beauty, Rekha! Kangana Ranaut, Rakesh Roshan & others pour in wishes on social media

One of the timeless beauty of the recent times, actress Rekha has turned 67 today. Known as the epitome of beauty and iconic expressions, the actress has won million hearts not just by her acting or dialogue delivery but also her fashion sense. She is known for experimenting with her looks and has made the golden Kanjeevaram sarees an 'evergreen' trend. Having worked opposite some big names like Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Shatrughan Sinha and others, Rekha has been a part of films like 'Umraao Jaan', 'Silsila', 'Khoobsurat', and 'Khoon Bhari Maang.' With her ageless beauty and graceful presence, Rekha has appeared in around 180 films and has received many accolades throughout her career.

Born Bhanurekha Ganesan, Rekha started her career as a child actress in Telugu films such as 'Inti Guttu' (1958) and 'Rangula Ratnam' (1966). In 1970, she made her Hindi debut with the film 'Sawan Bhadon'. Even though veteran star is not officially on social media, her fans and members of Bollywood have flooded all platforms with birthday wishes.

Taking to Instagram Story, Kangana Ranaut posted a heartfelt wish for Rekha calling her 'Godmother'. "Happy birthday to my Godmother dear Rekha ji...epitome of grace, elegance and beauty," she wrote. Alongside the note, Kangana shared a throwback image of her sharing smiles with Rekha. In the image, the two can be seen wearing beautiful silk sarees.

Rekha's 'Khoon Bhari Maang' co-star and director Rakesh Roshan, too wished, her on her birthday. "Rekha ji, I wish all the birthday wishes you make comes true in every way, stay blessed always HAPPY BIRTHDAY," he wrote on Instagram.

On the professional front, she was recently seen as a guest on 'Indian Idol'. She even lent her voice to one of the promos of 'Bigg Boss 15.'

