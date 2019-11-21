I'm far from tired: Halle Berry updates fans post-injury

Actor Halle Berry, who was injured on the sets of her upcoming film "Bruised", has thanked her fans for all the love and support. The Oscar winner suffered an injury earlier this week while she was shooting for a fight scene.

Berry, 53, took to Instagram on Wednesday to update the fans about her health and said she was "far from tired" and "wide awake". "Thank you to all the folks that have showered me with love since my injury. It's par for the course when you do your own stunts, and I wouldn't have it any other way.

"Just know I'm far from tired. I'm wide awake... and just getting started! #BruisedTheMovie," she captioned her photo. Berry's injury has slightly delayed the film, which also marks her feature directorial debut. She is also producing the project.

Executive producer Brian Pitt earlier said filming is likely resume on Friday.

"Bruised" follows the story of a disgraced MMA fighter who has to face one of the rising stars of the combat sport world and deal with the return of her six-year-old son to the mother he deserves.