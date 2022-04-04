Follow us on Image Source : FILEIMAGES/TWITTER Grammy Awards 2022: Tribute paid to Taylor Hawkins; Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri left out from 'In Memoriam'

Singer Billie Eilish won everyone's heart with her special tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during her performance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Meanwhile, fans of Lata Mangeshkar and Bappi Lahiri got disappointed after the legendary singers were not included in the 'In Memoriam' section of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The absence of the singers from the 2022 Grammys ceremony, held on early Monday morning in Las Vegas, comes a week after the Academy Awards left them out from its homage segment as well.

Mangeshkar, the voice of generations of Indians, died on January 6 due to multiple organ failures. She was 92. Meanwhile, Bappi Lahiri took his last breath at the age of 69 in Mumbai. He died at CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea.

The 'In Memoriam' segment of the Grammys paid tributes to legendary drummer of Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins, Hollywood acting greats Sidney Poitier and Betty White, singer-actors Meat Loaf, Vicente Fernandez, jazz composer Chick Corea, among many others.

According to ETOnline, while the show reportedly began with a list of hundreds of names to possibly include, the length of the segment required them to pare down the final list of those to be included. A much more comprehensive list is featured on the GRAMMYs website, which also does not mention Mangeshkar or Lahiri.

Last week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organises the Academy Awards, had also left out cinema icon Dilip Kumar from its 'In Memoriam' list.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish wire a t-shirt in tribute to Taylor Hawkins, Eilish began singing her 'Happier Than Ever' title track with brother Finneas, with faux rain falling on them (all while performing on an upside-down set).

Also, the Grammys 'In Memoriam' featured a special remembrance for Taylor Hawkins. Noah introduced the segment by saying, "This was the moment of the show when I was supposed to be introducing the Foo Fighters. We would have been celebrating with them as they won three GRAMMY Awards earlier today."

"But they, of course, are not here due to the tragic passing of their legendary drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Our thoughts go out to Taylor's family, his friends, the Foo Fighters family and all of their friends around the world. We would like to take a moment now to remember Taylor," he added.