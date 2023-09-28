Govinda was never approached for Sunny Deol's 'Gadar', clarifies Anil Sharma: 'Bechare unko nahi...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sunny Deol and Govinda

There have been longstanding rumors suggesting that Govinda was the first choice for the lead role in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' instead of Sunny Deol. Certain media reports even claimed that Govinda was considered for the role of Tara Singh, while Kajol was considered for Sakina. However, the film's director Anil Sharma has finally reacted to the same. Recently, he stressed that Govinda was not considered for the role in the film, debunking the rumors surrounding the casting.

Addressing that Govinda was never approached for 'Gadar'. The director told Bollywood Thikana, "Bechare, unko nahi yaad raha hoga (May be, he was mistaken). I was working with him on something, and I told him I had a story for Sunny Deol. He asked me what it was, and I told him. He said it’s good that I went to Sunny, because he could never have done the movie."

"He must’ve thought that since I was telling him the story, I wanted him to do the role. He forgot that I’d already signed Sunny, the deal was done even before we met. It’s like how I met Salman Khan before ‘Gadar 2’, and he asked me what I was doing. I told him the story of Gadar 2, and he said that the movie would be a blockbuster. Maybe Govinda forgot. Bade aadmi they, itni filmein karte they uss waqt, yeh choti si baat thi, dimaag se nikal gayi (He was a big star back then, he was very busy, he must’ve forgotten this small detail)’," he added.

About Gadar 2

Anil Sharma directorial, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel is enjoying a successful run in theatres. It is a sequel to the hit film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. The film follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

Recently, director Anil Sharma revealed that many fans have called him up, urging him to 'send' Gadar 2 to the Oscars. Speaking to Indian Express, the director said, "People are calling me repeatedly to send the film to the Oscars. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) didn’t go, so I don’t know how Gadar 2 will go, but we are at it. But Gadar 2 should go; the film deserves it. Gadar also deserved it. Gadar was based on the 1947 partition, and we told the story in a very different way. It was a new and original story, and Gadar 2 is also a new and original story."

