Genelia Deshmukh on hubby Riteish Deshmukh's birthday: Always in the mood for you

Genelia Deshmukh has posted an adorable birthday wish for husband Riteish Deshmukh on social media. Riteish turned 41 on Tuesday, and Genelia posted a warm message for hubby dearest on Twitter and Instagram.

The message reads, "Dear Forever Mine, I'lI say the same thing to you now, that Il say to you when you turn 100 - You are my today and all of my tomorrows Happy Birthday Love Forever yours Ps- I'm always in the mood for you."

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. The couple has two sons, Riaan and Rahyl.

On the work front, Riteish will next be seen in "Baaghi 3". The action-thriller directed by Ahmed Khan also stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande.

