Gangubai Kathiawadi First Review: Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima, Vicky Kaushal call Alia Bhatt a 'legend'

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi which also has Ajay Devgn and Shantanu Maheshwari in crucial roles. After several controversies and wait, the film is finally slated to release in theatres on February 25. While the fans are excited to watch this magnum opus, the first review of the period drama by various Bollywood celebrities are already out. Actor Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Riteish Deshmukh and others are heaping praises for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal shared the film's poster and wrote, "Absolutely shook by the sheer brilliance at display in this Film. SLB Sir you are a master! And @aliaabhatt don't even know what to say about you...breathtakingly amazing as Gangu! Hats off." The actor also urged fans to go watch the film. "Big Screen Cinema Magic. Don’t Miss!"

Calling Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali 'legends,' Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima wrote, "When two living legends come together and create magic #SanjayLeelaBhansali #AliaBhatt What a fantastic movie! Brilliant performance! Alia Bhatt You nailed it.

Taking to Twitter, Riteish Deshmukh showered the movie with praise. "Saw #GangubaiKathiawadi last night!!! Another magical experience.. #SanjayLeelaBhansali is an absolute master storyteller. Every frame in the film has perfection written all over it. @aliaa08 you are gold! You are a fantastic actor but you have outdone yourself as Gangubai," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial is based on the story of a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she became a prominent figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. The biographical crime drama has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'. The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari and Varun Kapoor in supporting roles.

