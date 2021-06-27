Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ALIABHATT Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt note for Sanjay Leela Bhansali as she wraps shooting

Shooting of Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' directed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has finally been wrapped. Taking to Instagram on Sunday morning, the actress penned a heartfelt note speaking about the two-year-long journey. She spoke about how it was a "gigantic life-changing experience" and also shared pictures from the sets. Alia wrote, "We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later! This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film all together! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience!"

She added, "Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.. I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you (sic)."

The emotional note was concluded as, "When a film ends a part of you ends with it! Today I’ve lost a part of me.. Gangu I love you! You will be missed. P.S - special mention to my crew - my family and friends for these two years! without you nothing would have been possible! Love you guys!!!"

The official teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi dropped in February 2021 and was shared by the actress with caption reading, "in cinemas 30th July, 2021." It took social media by storm and fans were quite impressed with Alia's acting.

Watch it here:

Speaking about the film, it is based on S. Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai.' It revolves around the story of a brother owner Gangubai Kothewali and matriarch from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour. The film was previously scheduled to release on September 11 in 2020 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the first collaboration between Bhansali and Bhatt and also between Bhansali Productions and Jayantilal Gada's Pen India.