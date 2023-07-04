Game of Thrones actors Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie welcome second child

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have become parents to their second child, a baby girl. The duo, who met on the set of Game of Thrones in 2012 and got married in 2018, are said to be delighted with the arrival of their baby girl. The welcomed their first baby boy in 2021. A representative for Kit and Rose, both 36, confirmed the news to People magazine, noting that they are "delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family".

Harington announced their second pregnancy in February on the NBC talk show "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon. Referring to their two-year-old son, whose name the couple has yet to reveal, the actor had told Fallon that "he's about to get the shock of his life, which is that he's about to get a brother or sister."

In addition to this, it has been announced that Kit will be starring in a Jon Snow spin-off series, as suggested by the author of the fantasy adventure series, George RR Martin. However, no official details about the upcoming show have been unveiled yet.

Apart from this, Kit Harrington's portrayal of Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, garnered him an Emmy nomination. He has also appeared in other projects such as Eternals and the feature film Baby Ruby. Rose Leslie, on the other hand, was last seen in the feature film Death on the Nile and headlined the HBO series The Time Traveler's Wife.

Kit and Rose met on the set of "Game of Thrones", the superhit HBO series, in which they played on-screen lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte. After a brief split, they reconciled and continued to fuel speculation until officially confirming the relationship in April 2016.

